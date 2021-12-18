Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland PremiershipSaturday's Matches Dundee United 0, Livingston FC 1 Ross County 3, Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1 St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 1 Sunday's Matches Hearts 0, Rangers 2 Celtic 1, Motherwell 0 Tuesday's Match Hibernian FC 1, Dundee 0 Wednesday's Matches Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0 Ross County 1, Celtic 2 Saturday's Matches Dundee 0, Hearts 1 Livingston FC 1, Ross County 1 Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 1, Dundee United 0 Wednesday's Matches Hibernian FC vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m. St Mirren FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m. St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m. Sunday's Matches St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m. Aberdeen vs. Dundee, 10 a.m. Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. Hearts vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. Motherwell vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m. Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m. Wednesday's Matches Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m. Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Dundee United vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Hearts vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m. Livingston FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m. Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.