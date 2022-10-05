Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland PremiershipSaturday's Matches Hearts 0, Rangers 4 Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 2, Motherwell 1 Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2 Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2 St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1 Tuesday's Match Ross County 0, Motherwell 5 Wednesday's Match Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1 Saturday's Matches St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m. Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m. Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m. Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m. Sunday's Match Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Match Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m. Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m. Sunday's Matches Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m. Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.