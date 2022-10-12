Seahawks will move kickoff if conflict with Mariners, ALDS

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday. If there is a Game 4 between the Astros and Mariners, the Seahawks and Cardinals will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. local time rather than the currently scheduled 1:05 p.m. kickoff. The game will still be broadcast by FOX.