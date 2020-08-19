Seattle 105, New York 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Odom
|24:14
|2-4
|3-4
|4-5
|0
|1
|7
|Stokes
|16:37
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Zahui B
|22:31
|4-17
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|10
|Clarendon
|12:00
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|0
|2
|Nurse
|29:53
|6-12
|5-7
|0-3
|1
|1
|21
|Jones
|28:00
|2-8
|5-6
|0-6
|2
|4
|10
|Walker
|21:36
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Shook
|17:33
|2-3
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|4
|Holmes
|11:39
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|Willoughby
|9:55
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Kea
|6:02
|2-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|22-67
|14-19
|11-37
|12
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .328, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Nurse 4-8, Jones 1-1, Zahui B 1-8, Clarendon 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Willoughby 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Kea 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Odom).
Turnovers: 23 (Jones 7, Clarendon 4, Zahui B 3, Nurse 2, Odom 2, Shook 2, Holmes, Kea, Willoughby).
Steals: 8 (Willoughby 2, Zahui B 2, Jones, Odom, Shook, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|21:40
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|1
|6
|Stewart
|21:03
|6-10
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|3
|14
|Howard
|14:53
|5-8
|2-2
|2-11
|1
|3
|12
|Bird
|17:25
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|7
|0
|10
|Loyd
|21:11
|5-10
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|14
|Canada
|22:35
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|5
|3
|2
|Whitcomb
|20:16
|5-12
|1-1
|0-4
|4
|2
|14
|Prince
|16:53
|6-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|16
|Magbegor
|15:01
|4-6
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|1
|8
|Russell
|14:34
|2-4
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|0
|6
|Langhorne
|14:29
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|41-77
|10-12
|8-39
|27
|16
|105
Percentages: FG .532, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Prince 4-4, Whitcomb 3-9, Bird 2-3, Loyd 2-4, Clark 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Howard 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Stewart 2, Clark, Magbegor, Prince, Russell).
Turnovers: 16 (Bird 5, Stewart 3, Howard 2, Langhorne, Loyd, Magbegor, Prince, Russell, Whitcomb).
Steals: 18 (Loyd 3, Canada 2, Clark 2, Howard 2, Magbegor 2, Prince 2, Whitcomb 2, Bird, Russell, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None..
|New York
|16
|12
|14
|22
|—
|64
|Seattle
|27
|34
|23
|21
|—
|105
T_1:46.