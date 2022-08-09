Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 111, Chicago 100

Stewart 11-19 1-1 25, Williams 7-9 5-5 21, Charles 6-14 2-2 14, Bird 4-7 0-0 10, Loyd 6-12 4-4 18, Talbot 2-3 0-0 6, Magbegor 6-7 0-0 13, January 1-1 0-0 2, Prince 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-75 12-12 111.

CHICAGO (100)

Copper 6-13 4-4 17, Meesseman 5-6 0-0 11, Parker 6-10 1-2 14, Quigley 4-10 0-0 10, Vandersloot 10-15 7-10 28, Stevens 5-12 1-2 12, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 3-3 2-3 8. Totals 39-70 15-21 100.

Seattle 38 28 24 21 111
Chicago 26 29 24 21 100

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-24 (Talbot 2-3, Williams 2-3, Loyd 2-4, Bird 2-5, Stewart 2-6, Magbegor 1-1, Charles 0-1, Prince 0-1), Chicago 7-23 (Quigley 2-4, Meesseman 1-2, Copper 1-3, Vandersloot 1-3, Parker 1-5, Stevens 1-5, Allemand 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Stewart 9), Chicago 30 (Parker 7). Assists_Seattle 37 (Bird 8), Chicago 30 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Chicago 11. A_9,314 (10,387)

