Seattle 3, Texas 2

DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. HR_Crawford (2), Haniger (14). SB_García (6), Gallo (3). SF_Solak 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Foltynewicz L,1-5 7 6 2 2 1 2 Rodríguez 1 1 1 1 0 2

Seattle Dunn 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 8 Zamora W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sewald H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero S,7-12 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Dunn (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:43. A_11,071 (47,929).