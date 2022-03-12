Seattle 4, Montreal 3

Seattle 2 1 0 1 \u2014 4 Montreal 1 0 2 0 \u2014 3 Seattle won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Seattle, Gourde 13, 9:26 (sh). 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 5 (Evans ), 14:50. 3, Seattle, Donato 13 (Dunn, Johansson), 16:42. Second Period_4, Seattle, McCann 23 (Geekie, Johansson), 15:05 (pp). Third Period_5, Montreal, Romanov 3 (Petry, Pitlick), 1:04. 6, Montreal, Suzuki 14 (Romanov, Chiarot), 17:48. Overtime_None. Shootout_Seattle 1 (Donato NG, Eberle NG, McCann NG, Sheahan NG, Geekie NG, Jarnkrok NG, Johansson G), Montreal 0 (Pitlick NG, Caufield NG, Suzuki NG, Hoffman NG, Byron NG, Armia NG, Pezzetta NG). Shots on Goal_Seattle 9-14-9-3_35. Montreal 16-8-5-4_33. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 6. Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 13-25-5 (33 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 6-12-5 (35-32). A_20,608 (21,288). T_2:54. Referees_Reid Anderson, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonathan Deschamps.