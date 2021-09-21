Skip to main content
Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 2 7 2
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 0 1 1
Haniger rf 3 1 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 3 3 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
T.Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 3 1 1 0
Moore lf 4 1 1 0 Brown ph 1 0 0 0
Davis dh 2 0 1 1
Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 2 1 2 0
Seattle 003 010 000 4
Oakland 001 000 010 2

DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Haniger 2 (22), Seager (24), Crawford (32), Pinder (14), Davis (5). S_Andrus (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson W,2-1 7 4 1 1 1 7
Castillo H,8 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Sewald S,9-13 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Manaea L,10-10 5 8 4 4 1 3
Acevedo 2 1 0 0 0 2
Moll 1 1 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:47. A_4,068 (46,847).

