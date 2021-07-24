Seattle 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger dh-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|S.Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Graveman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brown ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Moore ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kemp ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Long Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|Seattle
|030
|000
|10x
|—
|4