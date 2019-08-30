Seattle 5, Texas 3

Seattle Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 3 Totals 33 3 7 2 Smith rf 3 1 2 0 Choo rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Santana ss 4 0 0 0 Nola 1b 4 0 0 1 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 Solak dh 4 1 2 0 Narváez c 5 0 1 1 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 2 1 0 0 Forsythe 1b 4 0 2 0 Broxton pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Heineman cf 4 1 1 0 Fraley cf 4 1 2 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 Moore lf 3 0 0 1 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0

Seattle 030 000 002 — 5 Texas 110 100 000 — 3

E_Forsythe (10), Kiner-Falefa (3), Santana (12). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 4. 2B_Fraley (2), Heineman (3), Kiner-Falefa (11). HR_Calhoun (16). SB_Smith (37), Solak (1), Gordon (19). SF_Nola (1). S_Crawford (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle F.Hernández 5 5 3 3 1 3 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 2 Magill W,2-1 2 1 0 0 0 2

Texas Lynn 6 4 3 1 2 5 Martin 2 1 0 0 1 1 Leclerc L,2-4 1 2 2 2 2 1

HBP_Lynn 2 (Moore,Seager).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:09. A_16,591 (49,115).