Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66

Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling