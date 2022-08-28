Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Stewart 9-17 6-6 24, Talbot 3-7 0-0 7, Charles 6-18 1-2 13, Bird 1-6 0-0 2, Loyd 10-19 2-3 26, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, January 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 9-11 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling