Seattle 79, New York 71

Allen 3-12 4-4 11, Howard 8-14 0-0 19, Dolson 3-7 4-4 11, Ionescu 3-12 0-0 8, Whitcomb 3-9 0-0 8, Onyenwere 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 3-9 6-6 12, Dangerfield 1-7 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 14-14 71.
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
Recommended