Seattle 81, Minnesota 79

Stewart 10-18 8-10 29, Williams 1-7 2-2 4, Magbegor 4-7 0-0 9, January 1-5 0-0 3, Loyd 5-16 1-1 14, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 1-5 2-2 5, Lavender 1-4 0-0 2, Prince 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 28-73 13-15 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended