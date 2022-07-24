Seattle 82, Atlanta 72

Hillmon 3-10 3-4 9, Howard 9-30 1-1 23, Parker 6-14 0-0 12, Hayes 4-7 3-4 12, Wheeler 2-7 0-0 5, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, McDonald 2-6 1-2 5, Wallace 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 29-84 8-11 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
