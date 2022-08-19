Seattle 86, Washington 83

Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Delle Donne 11-17 4-4 26, Austin 6-10 0-2 12, Atkins 5-15 2-2 16, Cloud 6-10 2-2 16, Hines-Allen 1-8 4-4 6, E.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Machida 1-1 0-0 2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-66 12-14 83.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling