Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Stewart 12-22 5-6 32, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Magbegor 6-9 1-4 13, Bird 3-5 0-0 7, Loyd 7-12 1-1 18, Lavender 3-4 0-0 6, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, January 1-2 1-2 3, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 8-13 89.

DALLAS (88)

A.Gray 4-11 2-2 12, Thornton 2-5 0-0 4, Sabally 3-6 2-2 9, Harris 2-6 0-0 4, Ogunbowale 6-17 8-8 23, Harrison 7-10 4-5 19, Kuier 4-6 1-1 9, Burton 1-4 2-2 4, Dickey 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 30-68 21-22 88.

Seattle 24 18 24 23 89
Dallas 22 19 18 29 88

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-17 (Loyd 3-6, Stewart 3-6, Bird 1-3, Talbot 0-1, Williams 0-1), Dallas 7-17 (Ogunbowale 3-7, A.Gray 2-5, Harrison 1-1, Sabally 1-2, Burton 0-2). Fouled Out_Seattle 1 (Magbegor), Dallas None. Rebounds_Seattle 34 (Stewart 11), Dallas 26 (Harrison, Thornton 6). Assists_Seattle 28 (Williams 9), Dallas 20 (Harris, Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Dallas 17. A_3,292 (7,000)

More for you
Written By