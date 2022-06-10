Seattle 89, Dallas 88

Stewart 12-22 5-6 32, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Magbegor 6-9 1-4 13, Bird 3-5 0-0 7, Loyd 7-12 1-1 18, Lavender 3-4 0-0 6, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, January 1-2 1-2 3, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 8-13 89.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended