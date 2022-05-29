Seattle 92, New York 61

Allen 3-6 0-0 8, Howard 4-7 1-1 10, Dolson 2-3 0-0 5, Ionescu 3-9 0-1 6, Whitcomb 2-7 0-0 6, Onyenwere 2-8 4-4 9, Xu 5-13 3-3 13, Dangerfield 1-5 0-0 2, Durr 0-7 2-2 2. Totals 22-65 10-11 61.
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
Recommended