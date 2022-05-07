Seattle 97, Minnesota 74

Powers 6-16 1-1 14, Shepard 4-10 0-1 9, Fowles 8-14 0-0 16, Banham 1-6 0-0 2, Turner 2-7 2-2 7, Achonwa 1-1 1-2 3, Carleton 3-7 0-0 7, Milic 3-5 1-1 7, Sims 3-13 3-4 9. Totals 31-79 8-11 74.
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
- Gaels have players in place to offset graduation losses
- Shelton on a mission after reaching state quarterfinals
Recommended