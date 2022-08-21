Seattle 97, Washington 84

Clark 3-5 2-3 10, Delle Donne 5-14 1-1 12, Austin 0-3 2-2 2, Atkins 6-14 0-0 15, Cloud 7-16 2-2 21, Hines-Allen 1-3 2-2 4, E.Williams 2-2 1-4 5, Machida 1-2 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 29-65 12-16 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling