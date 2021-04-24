Seattle-Boston Runs

Mariners first. Mitch Haniger flies out to right field to Marwin Gonzalez. Ty France doubles to right field. Kyle Seager singles to shallow right field. Ty France scores. Jose Marmolejos flies out to center field to Alex Verdugo. Evan White singles to shallow right field. Kyle Seager to second. Taylor Trammell hit by pitch. Evan White to second. Kyle Seager to third. Luis Torrens reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Taylor Trammell out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Mariners 1, Red sox 0.