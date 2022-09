Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to left field. Ty France flies out to shallow center field to Steven Kwan. Mitch Haniger doubles to deep center field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes. Jesse Winker walks. Mitch Haniger to third. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Guardians 0.

Mariners second. Adam Frazier flies out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Julio Rodriguez reaches on error. Fielding error by Amed Rosario. Ty France walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Mitch Haniger doubles to left field. Ty France to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Eugenio Suarez flies out to right center field to Oscar Gonzalez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Guardians 0.

Mariners sixth. Carlos Santana walks. Adam Frazier singles to shallow center field. Carlos Santana to third. Cal Raleigh homers to center field. Adam Frazier scores. Carlos Santana scores. J.P. Crawford grounds out to first base, Josh Naylor to Bryan Shaw. Julio Rodriguez called out on strikes. Ty France doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Haniger flies out to deep center field to Will Benson.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Guardians 0.

Guardians seventh. Richie Palacios doubles to deep right field. Austin Hedges flies out to left center field to Julio Rodriguez. Will Benson singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Richie Palacios scores. Throwing error by Julio Rodriguez. Steven Kwan flies out to left field to Jesse Winker. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Guardians 1.