Seattle-Houston Runs

Astros second. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel walks. Carlos Correa to second. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Carlos Correa to third. Aledmys Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Kyle Tucker to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Carlos Correa scores. Fielding error by Abraham Toro. Jake Meyers homers to left field. Aledmys Diaz scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Martin Maldonado flies out to deep center field to Jarred Kelenic. Jose Altuve doubles. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep center field. Jose Altuve scores. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Carlos Correa out at second.

6 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 6, Mariners 0.

Mariners third. J.P. Crawford walks. Mitch Haniger singles to left center field. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow infield, Lance McCullers Jr. to Yuli Gurriel. Mitch Haniger to second. J.P. Crawford to third. Ty France called out on strikes. Abraham Toro doubles to deep left field. Mitch Haniger scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Jose Marmolejos flies out to left field to Yordan Alvarez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Mariners 2.

Astros fifth. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Kyle Tucker doubles to right field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Jake Meyers singles to shallow center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Martin Maldonado flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Jose Altuve reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jake Meyers to second. Kyle Tucker scores. Fielding error by Kyle Seager. Alex Bregman walks. Jose Altuve to second. Jake Meyers to third. Yordan Alvarez called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 8, Mariners 2.

Astros sixth. Carlos Correa doubles to deep left field. Yuli Gurriel singles to left center field. Carlos Correa to third. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep left center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Carlos Correa scores. Aledmys Diaz walks. Jake Meyers strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado flies out to left field to Jake Bauers. Jose Altuve walks. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Jose Altuve to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Yordan Alvarez flies out to shallow center field to Jake Bauers.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 11, Mariners 2.