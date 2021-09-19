Seattle-Kansas City Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Ty France doubles to right field. Abraham Toro walks. Mitch Haniger walks. Abraham Toro to second. Ty France to third. Jarred Kelenic doubles to deep right center field. Mitch Haniger to third. Abraham Toro scores. Ty France scores. Jake Fraley grounds out to shallow infield, Jackson Kowar to Carlos Santana. Jake Bauers flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Royals 0.