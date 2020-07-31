Seattle-L.A. Angels Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow center field. Tim Lopes strikes out swinging. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager walks. Jose Marmolejos homers to right field. Kyle Seager scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Shed Long Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Albert Pujols.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Angels 0.

Angels fifth. Shohei Ohtani lines out to deep right field to Mallex Smith. Albert Pujols lines out to deep right field to Mallex Smith. Taylor Ward reaches on error. Fielding error by Shed Long Jr.. Max Stassi homers to right field. Taylor Ward scores. Luis Rengifo pops out to shallow left field to J.P. Crawford.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Angels 2.

Mariners ninth. Shed Long Jr. homers to right field. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Mallex Smith walks. Dee Gordon to second. Joe Hudson out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Albert Pujols. Mallex Smith to second. Dee Gordon to third. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow center field. Mallex Smith scores. Dee Gordon scores. Tim Lopes singles to shortstop. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Lewis singles to right field. Tim Lopes scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging. Evan White reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kyle Lewis out at second.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 8, Angels 2.

Angels ninth. Brian Goodwin doubles to deep right field. Anthony Rendon walks. Justin Upton strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani homers to center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Brian Goodwin scores. Albert Pujols lines out to shallow left field to J.P. Crawford. Taylor Ward grounds out to second base, Shed Long Jr. to Evan White.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 8, Angels 5.