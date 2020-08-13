Seattle-Texas Runs

Mariners second. Austin Nola homers to center field. Shed Long Jr. walks. Daniel Vogelbach homers to right field. Shed Long Jr. scores. Tim Lopes singles to shallow left field. Mallex Smith singles to shallow infield. Tim Lopes to second. J.P. Crawford reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Mallex Smith out at second. Tim Lopes to third. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Lewis out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Joey Gallo. J.P. Crawford to third. Tim Lopes scores. Kyle Seager flies out to center field to Nick Solak.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers sixth. Joey Gallo lines out to shallow right field to Shed Long Jr.. Nick Solak lines out to center field to Kyle Lewis. Derek Dietrich hit by pitch. Elvis Andrus reaches on error. Derek Dietrich scores. Throwing error by J.P. Crawford. Rob Refsnyder reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Elvis Andrus out at second.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 1.

Rangers seventh. Jeff Mathis pops out to shallow infield to Kyle Seager. Shin-Soo Choo walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to deep right field to Mallex Smith. Shin-Soo Choo to third. Willie Calhoun singles to right field. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 2.

Rangers eighth. Nick Solak strikes out swinging. Derek Dietrich singles to right field. Elvis Andrus doubles. Derek Dietrich to third. Todd Frazier pinch-hitting for Rob Refsnyder. Todd Frazier hit by pitch. Jeff Mathis singles to shallow center field. Todd Frazier to second. Elvis Andrus to third. Derek Dietrich scores. Shin-Soo Choo out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Mallex Smith. Todd Frazier to third. Elvis Andrus scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit by pitch. Jeff Mathis to second. Willie Calhoun singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Jeff Mathis scores. Joey Gallo is intentionally walked. Nick Solak flies out to deep right center field to Mallex Smith.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 7, Mariners 4.