Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez hit by pitch. Ty France grounds out to shallow infield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Alek Manoah. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep right field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Mitch Haniger grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Carlos Santana called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Blue jays 0.