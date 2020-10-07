Recommended Video:

All eight seniors found the stat sheet Tuesday when coach LeAnne Bianchine ‘s Shelton girls’ volleyball team defeated Jonathan Law 3-0 on Senior Night.

Tri-captains Clarissa Pierre (13 kills, 4 digs, 5 blocks), Jess Jayakar (13 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs) and Alex Capalbo (18 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills) led the way, as Shelton improved to 2-1.

Classmates Bella Giliotti (2 kills, 3 blocks), Kassidy Wojtowicz (2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs), Annabella Leone (2 aces 2, digs), Erika Neves (2 digs) and Madison Ortiz (2 kills, 2 digs) helped hand Law (2-1) its first defeat.

  • Clarissa Pierre, Jess Jayakar and Alex Capalbo all rang the bell with top performances on Senior Night. Photo: Shelton High Athletics / Contributed Photo / Shelton Herald

