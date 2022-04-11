Seniors lead eager group of younger players

Shelton girls’ lacrosse Jeff Lever believes the number game favors the Gaelettes going forward.
“Last year we topped out at 23 players. This year we are sitting at 31,” he said. “Our numbers are better, but very inexperienced. Our new players have been a pleasant surprise. We have got a few freshmen to play on varsity (9 in all). My sophomore class is good. We have a good group of juniors. I only wish I had an extra year with them. Coming off that gap year was rough. The SCC has realigned the league. We will be in Tier 3 with more evenly matched opponents across the board.”