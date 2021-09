The Fairfield County Chapter of Approved Baseball Umpires (FCCABU) will begin training prospective umpires on Sunday, Oct. 10 with on field mechanics sessions running on Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Virtual rules sessions will be conducted during the winter months. FCCABU provides qualified baseball umpires for youth and amateur programs in Fairfield County including CIAC and Independent High School, Little League and Babe Ruth, among others.