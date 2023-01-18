Seton Hall 67, No. 15 UConn 66

Karaban 3-9 0-0 9, Sanogo 6-14 4-4 16, Hawkins 4-8 2-2 13, A.Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Newton 2-5 6-6 11, Diarra 1-3 0-0 2, Clingan 3-8 1-2 7, Calcaterra 1-3 0-0 3, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-14 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling