Skip to main content
Sports

Seton Hall 88, St. John's 66

Stanley 2-5 0-0 4, Soriano 10-14 3-5 23, Addae-Wusu 1-5 1-1 3, Alexander 1-6 0-0 2, Mathis 3-13 0-2 7, Curbelo 4-7 2-2 10, Jones 5-12 0-1 12, Storr 2-4 0-0 5, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 6-11 66.

SETON HALL (8-7)

Ndefo 4-7 0-0 8, Samuel 5-9 6-10 16, Dawes 8-14 1-1 22, Odukale 2-4 0-0 5, Richmond 7-12 4-5 19, Jam.Harris 1-6 2-2 4, D.Davis 6-9 2-2 14, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 15-20 88.

Halftime_Seton Hall 42-37. 3-Point Goals_St. John's 4-18 (Jones 2-3, Storr 1-3, Mathis 1-4, Alexander 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-3, Curbelo 0-3), Seton Hall 7-19 (Dawes 5-10, Odukale 1-1, Richmond 1-2, D.Davis 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jam.Harris 0-4). Rebounds_St. John's 31 (Soriano 11), Seton Hall 37 (Samuel, Richmond 9). Assists_St. John's 14 (Curbelo 7), Seton Hall 17 (Richmond 6). Total Fouls_St. John's 18, Seton Hall 13.

More for you
Written By