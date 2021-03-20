Sharp-shooting Iowa gets 24 from Garza to beat Grand Canyon JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 9:09 p.m.
1 of9 Iowa's Luka Garza (55) bobbles a pass as Grand Canyon's Chance McMillian (2) and Gabe McGlothan defend during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Grand Canyon's Gabe McGlothan (30) gets a hand on the shot of Iowa's Luka Garza (55) as Chance McMillian (2) and CJ Fredrick watch during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Iowa's Luka Garza (55) is pressured by Grand Canyon's Gabe McGlothan during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Iowa's Luka Garza (55) and teammate Gabe McGlothan (30) battle Grand Canyon's Asbjorn Midtgaard for a rebound during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Iowa's Luka Garza (55) shoots over Grand Canyon's Gabe McGlothan during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Grand Canyon University fans in various degrees of dress, react to the piped in music before the start of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game between Iowa and Grand Canyon Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa got 24 points from Luka Garza and avoided the early NCAA Tournament exit that befell other high seeds with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon in the West Region on Saturday night.
Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee were all bounced from the tournament on a wild opening day of upsets, but the second-seeded Hawkeyes (22-8) used a strong shooting display to advance.