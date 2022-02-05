Shaun White says Beijing Olympics will be final competition JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 5, 2022
1 of9 FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2010. The Beijing Olympics will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And the last Olympics for the 35-year-old — get this — elder-statesman who is now more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. The Beijing Olympics will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And the last Olympics for the 35-year-old — get this — elder-statesman who is now more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
BEIJING (AP) — The Flying Tomato wants this to be his final takeoff.
Three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White made it clear Saturday that the Beijing Games won’t just be his final Olympics, the 35-year-old American plans to retire from the sport he put on the international map after the halfpipe medal round next week.