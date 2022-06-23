Shawinigan beat Hamilton to improve to 2-0 in Memorial Cup

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Olivier Nadeau broke a third-period tie with Shawinigan's third power-play goal, Antoine Coulombe made 38 saves and the Cataractes beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup.

Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque also scored and assisted on Nadeau's winner to help Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan improve to 2-0 with a game left in round-robin play.