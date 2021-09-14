Sheets, White Sox beat Angels 9-3 in Maddon's Chicago return MATT CARLSON, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2021
1 of8 Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets yells after hitting his three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) and Leury Garcia celebrate the team's 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 The Chicago White Sox outfielders Eloy Jimenez, Leury Garcia and Luis Robert, from left, celebrate the team's 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, center, tags out Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani after a dropped third strike, as home plate umpire Bill Welke makes the call during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 9-3. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHICAGO (AP) —
Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a long three-run homer and had four RBIs in his first three-hit game, and the White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 on Tuesday night in Joe Maddon's first game back in Chicago.