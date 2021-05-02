Sheffield, Mariners' bullpen shut down Angels for 2-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Sheffield and four relievers combined on a five-hitter to take two of three in the series. Sheffield was shaky early, letting two baserunners reach in each of the first three innings. But the Angels never got the hit they needed to capitalize on any of the traffic on the bases.

Seattle didn’t manage much offense, scoring three runs or fewer for the fifth time in the past eight games. Dylan Moore’s two-out RBI single in the fourth gave the Mariners the lead, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later.

Sheffield (2-2) walked three and plunked two batters, but struck out four and rebounded from his previous start against Houston when he was knocked around for 12 hits.

The left-hander got a key double play off the bat of Jared Walsh to end the third with Shohei Ohtani standing on third base. Sheffield retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced, the only baserunners coming on a walk to David Fletcher and Walsh’s one-out single in the sixth.

Sheffield’s performance was critical for a Seattle bullpen that was taxed after heavy work in the previous two games and an expected bullpen day for Monday’s matchup with Baltimore.

Will Vest, Anthony Misiewicz and Kendall Graveman combined to work the seventh and eighth, and Rafael Montero closed out the ninth for his fourth save in eight opportunities.

Los Angeles starter Dylan Bundy retired 11 of his first 12 batters, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He gave up three singles, the last by Moore to score Kyle Seager. Luis Torrens led off the fifth with a ground-rule double and scored on Haniger’s sacrifice fly.

Bundy (0-3) threw six innings, allowing five hits, and struck out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Los Angeles placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain and recalled RHP James Hoyt. Watson had appeared in nine games and allowed one earned run for the Angels. He threw 1 2/3 innings Wednesday against Texas but had not appeared since.

Hoyt appeared in 24 games last season for Miami and had a 1.23 ERA.

Mariners: Seattle placed reliever Casey Sadler on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Erik Swanson from the alternate training site. Sadler threw one inning Friday night against the Angels, retiring the side on just seven pitches. He’s 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 appearances. Swanson was with the club for four days in April and pitched two scoreless innings April 13 against Baltimore in his only appearance of the season.

UP NEXT

Angels: Return home to open a four-game series Monday night against Tampa Bay with Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) on the mound for his fourth start of the season.

Mariners: Seattle opens a three-game series with Baltimore on Monday and expects it to be a bullpen day due to injuries in the starting rotation. Mariners manager Scott Servais was unsure who would start.

