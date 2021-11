COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and Taylor Mikesell added 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Bellarmine 110-58 on Tuesday night.

Sheldon was 12 of 15 from the field to top her previous high of 29 points. She also had three steals as Bellarmine turned it over 28 times.