Shelton Biddy & Cousy registration

The Shelton Biddy & Cousy Basketball Program is a volunteer organization that sponsors a basketball program for boys living in the city of Shelton.

Registration will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street.

Mitey Mite

For grades 2-3. It’s an instructional basketball league. Teams play once or twice weekly, starting after Thanksgiving.

Biddy Basketball

Grades 4-7, a competitive basketball program with two divisions and starts in November. Junior Varsity League is for boys in grades 4-5. Teams usually play twice a week. Varsity League is for boys in grades 6-7. Teams usually play twice a week.

Cousy Basketball

For grades 8-12. It’s a competitive basketball program. Play begins in December.

Junior Cousy League is for boys in grades 8-9. Teams usually play twice a week.

Senior Cousy League is for boys in grades 10-12. Teams usually play twice a week.

Registration fees

Mitey Mite, Biddy, Junior & Sr. Cousy: $80 for 1st child; $70 for 2nd child; $60 for each additional child.

Make checks payable to Shelton Biddy Basketball or SBB.

No refunds given once the first game has been played in the player’s division.

Registration requirements

An adult must accompany all children.

Program volunteers will be available to answer questions.

Due to limited gym time, enrollment in each division will be limited.

Practice dates & times

Coaches will call players with date, time and location of practice.

Player evaluations

First time players in new league/division need to attend an evaluation for placement: Biddy JV, Grades 4-5, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at Perry Hill lower; Biddy V, Grades 6-7, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Perry Hill lower; Cousy Jr., Grades 8-9, Dec. At 6 p.m. at Perry Hill lower; Cousy Sr., Grades 10-12, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Perry Hill lower.

Travel teams

Players who make the 4th or 5th grade travel team must also play Recreation Basketball. Players who make the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade Travel Teams have the option of playing or not playing recreation games. Travel fee will be determined after the travel tryouts have been held in October.

For more information, Grades 4-7 contact John Belden: 203-305-1895 and Grades 8-12 contact Joe Falango: 203-581-0457.