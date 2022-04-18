Shelton Flag Football registration is open.

Visit www.sfflonline.org.

Deadline without late fee is May 1.

REGISTRATION

All players must register online. Please create an account through this site. Payment is made via credit card. SFFL has three divisions broken out by age. The age cutoff date is August 1 of this year. Below are the divisions and age groups for each.

Micro - Ages 6 and 7. Age 5 players may play Micro only if they turn 6 by December 31 of the current football season.

Varsity/JV - Varsity consists of ages 11, 12, and 13. Age 10 players may play Varsity at the discretion of the head coach. Age 13 players may not turn 14 at any time during the football season. The maximum grade level of any player is 8th grade. JV consists of players ages 8, 9, and 10. Maximum player weight is 150 pounds. Age 13 players must weigh in at 120 or less.

WEIGHT LIMITS

The maximum weight of all players league age 12 and under is 150 pounds. Players league age 13 must weigh 120 pounds or less.

WHAT WE PROVIDE

Game jersey, practice jersey, shoulder pads, and flags.

WHAT YOU PROVIDE

Player must provide white football pants (game and practice suggested), cleats (molded plastic, no metal), socks, mouthpiece (2), and a white helmet.

TEAM PLACEMENT

All players will be placed on a team. New players to SFFL or players moving up from the Micro division to the JV division will participate in a player draft day. The date of the draft will be posted on the website. All players will be drafted to a team. All returning players will remain with their current team. Players moving from JV to Varsity will remain with their current team.