Shelton Hall to induct seven members

The Shelton High School Hall of Fame’s induction banquet will be held on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at The Stone Barn Restaurant, 175 Shelton Road, Monroe.

The SHS Hall of Fame was established in 2017 to recognize and honor in a permanent manner those who have excelled in their dedication to the community of Shelton High and those who have made outstanding contributions both at Shelton High and in the world, which reflect positively upon Shelton.

Seven members of the Shelton High School community ranging from legendary coaches to teachers and community members will be inducted into the school’s 2019 Hall of Fame.

Shelton High School Hall of Fame committee chairman John Niski announced the latest members to be inducted.

The Class of 2019 inductees are William Banfe, Elaine Biercevicz-Piazza, Kenneth Bobowick, Edward Finn, Maurice Martin, John McNamara and Donald Ramia.

Bill Banfe

Banfe served as both housemaster and headmaster of Shelton Intermediate School and was involved in Shelton High football for over 20 years. He served as operations manager for the Shelton Public Schools System and was instrumental in the planning, design, and building project management of Shelton Intermediate School and Perry Hill School as well as the Shelton High renovation.

Elaine Biercevicz-Piazza

Biercevicz-Piazza was a pioneering athlete, teacher, coach, and athletic director. A 1964 graduate of Shelton High, she went on to teach physical education at Seymour High School and initiated girls’ basketball, softball, and swimming teams. She was athletic director at Lyman Hall High School for 27 years. Biercevicz-Piazza was a member of the legendary national champion Raybestos fast pitch softball team. She is a member of several other halls of fame including the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the New Haven Tap-Off Club Hall of Fame, the Northeast Hall of Fame, and the Connecticut Amateur Softball Hall of Fame.

Ken Bobowick

Bobowick served as a longtime science teacher and department chair at Shelton High for over 30 years, during which time he inspired students to love science, particularly biological sciences, genetics, and environmental science. Bobowick was also the golf team head coach — in that role for 34 years — and the girls’ basketball assistant coach during several league, conference, and the 1993 CIAC Class LL state championship run.

Ed Finn

Finn was a legendary teacher as well as football and track coach at Shelton High during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Finn has the most wins of any school football coach in Shelton, including two undefeated seasons. The current stadium at Shelton High is named in his honor. Finn also held administrative positions including vice principal of Shelton High and superintendent of schools.

Maurice “Moe” Martin

Martin was a 1952 graduate of Shelton High and was a standout member of the graduating class. Active in sports and school activities, including being a member of the only Shelton High basketball team to win a state championship, Martin was a leader among his classmates. After retiring as the Judge of Probate for the City of Shelton, he volunteers his time with many civic organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, of which he is also a member of its Hall of Fame.

John McNamara

McNamara was a teacher and marching band leader at Shelton High for over 30 years. During his time as Shelton High band director, McNamara led a band of over 350 members strong to appearances in the Rose Bowl and Washington, D.C. He successfully instilled a new sense of pride in a small valley high school band and brought pride to the school and community by taking the band from coast to coast. He was also instrumental in acquiring a pipe organ that was installed by the Organ Society in the Shelton High auditorium, drawing some of the most prominent organists of the day to perform at Shelton High.

Don Ramia

Ramia was a 1964 graduate of Shelton High and a standout athlete on the football team. He was an industrial arts teacher at Shelton High and went on to become both housemaster and headmaster of Shelton High. Ramia also served as the vocational education coordinator for the District and was responsible for the overhaul of several adult education programs.

For more information about the Shelton High School Hall of Fame, please contact committee chairman John Niski.