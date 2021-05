The Shelton boys’ basketball team is having an alumni game and dinner on Saturday, June 12.

Games are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The dinner is at Brownson Country Club at 5 p.m.

Former players can register on the following website: https://gaelsbasketball.squarespace.com/.

You can register for just the dinner if you cannot play in the game.

You can also register a guest for the dinner.

Any questions, contact Brian Gardiner @ bgardiner@sheltonpublicschools.org.