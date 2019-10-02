Ashley Kearns earned her first career shutout when the Shelton field hockey team tied Lauralton Hall on Tuesday

“The defense played tremendous and shut down a bunch of Lauralton Hall’s offensive attacks,” Shelton coach Jeff Napoli said. “We had opportunities, but Lauralton responded with a great defensive effort of its own.”

Shelton is now 2-3-2 on the season and will host Sacred Heart Academy on Thursday.