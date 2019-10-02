Shelton, Kearns shuts down Lauralton field hockey

Ashley Kearns earned her first career shutout when the Shelton field hockey team tied Lauralton Hall on Tuesday

“The defense played tremendous and shut down a bunch of Lauralton Hall’s offensive attacks,” Shelton coach Jeff Napoli said. “We had opportunities, but Lauralton responded with a great defensive effort of its own.”

Shelton is now 2-3-2 on the season and will host Sacred Heart Academy on Thursday.