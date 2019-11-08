Shelton Vikings roll into football semifinals

The sixth grade Shelton Vikings are looking to punch their ticket to the championship game this weekend.

Shelton will put its undefeated record on the line against Glastonbury in the semifinals on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Finn Stadium, home of the Gaels. Shelton reached the semifinal with a 34-6 victory over Madison.

The team’s offense is led by quarterback Logan Sepkaski, who, in his last game against Madison, threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns caught by wide receivers Jaylen Walker and C.J. Oksenberg. In addition, the team combined to run for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Shelton’s offensive output comes in large part to the offensive line led by center Michael Owens. The pass protection provided by Illia Gavrysh, Chase Galke, Lowell Riveria and George Santolli is something to watch for as this group continues to grow stronger.

The defense, led by James Zaccagnini, has only given up a total of 58 points throughout the season so far. With the help of defense ends C.J. Oksenberg and Chase Galke; linebackers Kenny Corby, Illia Gavysh and Lowell Riveria and defensive backs Jaylen Walker, Mickey Defranzo and Aidan Gencarelli, their opponents have had a hard time moving the ball forward.