Shelton advances in Class LL girls volleyball tourney

Shelton defeated Ridgefield, 3-1, in a Class LL girls volleyball first-round match on Monday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes (17-3) are seeded sixth and will host No. 11 New Canaan (15-5) on Thursday at 6.

Shelton was led by Jess Foss (4 aces 38 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs), Sara DeMarco (3 aces, 15 digs), Jess Jayakar (16 kills, 4 digs, 5 aces), Greta Gelumbickas (11 kills, 3 blocks) and Elizabeth Casinelli (8 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 3 blocks) in the win over the 27th-seeded Tigers.