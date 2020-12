Shelton athletes earn All-SCC honors

Shelton defender Deven Papadimitriou (above) and midfielder Connor Gil earned berths on the Southern Connecticut Conference C Division team for boys’ soccer. Shelton defender Deven Papadimitriou (above) and midfielder Connor Gil earned berths on the Southern Connecticut Conference C Division team for boys’ soccer. Photo: Shelton High Athletics / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton High Athletics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton athletes earn All-SCC honors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Shelton High fall athletes were recognized for their outstanding efforts by the Southern Connecticut Conference.

Boys Cross Country

All-SCC (top 24 finishers comparing four divisional races; 1-12 are First Team; 13-24 are Second Team)

All-Division (top 7 finishers at each division race)

All-SCC Second Team: Sam Simko (Xavier), Ryan Franchi (Guilford), Michael Massotti (Guilford), Connor Parthsarthy (Daniel Hand), Jack Murphy (Lyman Hall), Jacob Kirejcyzk (Xavier), Will Rodrigues (Shelton), Nate Heubner (Foran), Danny Hilmer (Daniel Hand), Anthony Galicia (Sheehan), Dante Zucconi (Daniel Hand), Robert DiNatale (Cheshire)

Division B: Mason Beaudette (Amity Regional), Liam Fedigan (Jonathan Law), William Rodrigues (Shelton), Nate Heubner (Foran), Ohm Patel (Notre Dame), Jayden Opper (Shelton), Jeremy Aprea (Shelton)

Field Hockey

Division B: Mariella Bisceglia (North Haven), Mia Celentano (Sacred Heart Academy), Jianna Cohrs (Sacred Heart Academy), Elle Corcoran (Lauralton Hall), Kennedy Csejka (Amity Regional), Elle Cullinane (Hamden), Giulia Emanuel (Lauralton Hall), Clare McCurley (Sacred Heart Academy), Ella Miller (Hamden), Brooke Muller (Shelton), Keira O’Connor (Shelton), Julia Proto (Lauralton Hall), MaCaelan Rahn (Amity Regional), Morgan Rahn (Amity Regional), Payton Rahn (Amity Regional), Sydney Rossacci (Sacred Heart Academy), Cate Santa (Shelton), Mackenzie White (North Haven)

Girls Swimming & Diving

All-SCC is the top three finishers from individual events and top two relays.

All-Division is the top six finishers from individual events and top three relays.

Division II

50 Freestyle: Elise Richardson (Lyman Hall), Julia Rosado (East Haven/Wilbur Cross), Greta Parkes (Shelton), Kayla Bretan (Shelton), Kate Convertito (Sacred Heart Academy), Melissa Juliano (Branford)

100 Freestyle: Elise Richardson (Lyman Hall), Haley Moriarity (Guilford), Kayla Bretan (Shelton), Charlotte Martocci (Guilford), Kate Convertito (Sacred Heart Academy), Raquel Camey (West Haven)

500 Freestyle: Norah Rome (East Haven/Wilbur Cross), Brynn Leslie (Guilford), Kaia Michaud (Sacred Heart Academy), Alyssa Simione (Guilford), Jillian Goldbeck (Foran), Morgan Bucherati (Shelton)

200 Freestyle Relay

Lyman Hall (Caroline Krawec, Elena Bielesz, Hailey Baker, Elise Richardson)

Guilford (Sorina Cheng, Grace Young, Charlotte Martocci, Haley Moriarity)

Shelton (Greta Parkes, Kayla Breton, Maranda Balcerzak, Morgan Bucherati)

Boys Soccer

Division C: Christian Allino (Notre Dame), Aldo Barrigan (West Haven), Arian Bobi (Amity Regional), Ben Carlson (Foran), Lex Edwards (Jonathan Law), Connor Gil (Shelton), Thomas Kummer (Foran), Ricardo Lopez (Platt Tech), Luca Marinelli (Foran), Aaron Mayerson (Amity Regional), Fillipe Mourau (Jonathan Law), Deven Papadimitriou (Shelton), Anthony Vendrella (West Haven), Nick Vitti (Notre Dame)

Girls Volleyball

Division A: Paige Carlson (Foran), Elisabeth D’Albero (Lauralton Hall), Zoe Dizenzo (Amity Regional), Mari Dragan (Amity Regional), Anna Farruggio (Lauralton Hall), Laci Giuliano (Amity Regional), Hailee Harriman (Platt Tech), Jessica Jayakar (Shelton), Grace Kantor (Jonathan Law), Julia Krijgsman (Shelton), Tori Lanese (Foran), Madilyn Lula (Jonathan Law), Alexis Neider (Jonathan Law), Clarissa Pierre (Shelton), Sydney Pitter (Amity Regional)

Girls Soccer

Division C: Colleen Ardolino (Foran), Kayla Avilia (Platt Tech), Kayleigh Bartlett (Shelton), Noelle Garretson (Shelton), Nicole Grosso (Amity Regional), Selena Izzo (West Haven), Martyna Krysztopik (Amity Regional), Sabrina Lawless (Jonathan Law), Audrey Marin (Amity Regional), Lauren McCarthy (Lauralton Hall), Dylan O’Brien (Lauralton Hall), Elizabeth Porto (Shelton), Emily Sandin (Shelton), Rylee Tondora (Foran), Julia Tsakonas (West Haven), Tomalyn Williams (West Haven)