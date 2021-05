Seventh-seeded Shelton lost 6-2 to second-seeded Hamden in the SCC baseball quarterfinals on Monday.

Hamden (15-1) will host No. 3 seed in the semifinals today at 4.

Connor Jensen struck out seven batters for the Gaels, allowing only four hits.

Hamden’s Max Gross went the distance to improve to 5-1 on the season. Gross scattered four hits while striking out 10.

Jake Pisano homered for the Green Dragons and extended his hit streak to 18 games. Jake Jovia added a two-run triple.