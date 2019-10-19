Shelton blanks Lyman Hall in girls soccer

Six Shelton players accounted for seven goals when coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes defeated Lyman Hall, 7-0, in an SCC girls’ soccer match on Friday.

Cali D’Auria scored two of the goals for Shelton, now 8-2-1 on the season.

Leya Vohra scored a goal 10 minutes in before D’Auria (17:00), Haley Oko (26:00) and Emily Sandin (40:00) gave Shelton a 4-0 lead at the half.

Lindsay Taylor (41:00), D’Auria (60:00) and Noelle Garretson (75:00) found the back of the net after the break.

Oko had two assists. Jaylee Zwaan, Vohra and Elizabeth Porto had one each as the Gaelettes had 26 shots to 2 for Lyman Hall.

Arianna Malick and Rachel Bishop shared the win in goal against the Trojans (3-8-1).