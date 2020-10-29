https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-boys-cross-country-now-8-0-15686287.php
Shelton boys cross country now 8-0
Shelton defeated Hillhouse 15-50 and Platt Tech 15-50 to sweep a boys’ cross country meet on Wednesday.
Coach Mike Gambardella’s team improved to 8-0.
Individual Results:
1) Will Rodrigues S 17:48
2) Jayden Opper S 17:51
3) Luke Pacheco S 18:31
4) Jeremy Aprea S 18:32
5) Andrew Cole S 18:34
6) Harrison Garrett S 18:45
7) Jackson Jones S 18:49
8) Ben Demartino S 18:56
9) Joe Giovannini S 19:15
10) Chris Carroll S 20:00
