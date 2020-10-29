Shelton boys cross country now 8-0

Shelton defeated Hillhouse 15-50 and Platt Tech 15-50 to sweep a boys’ cross country meet on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Gambardella’s team improved to 8-0.

Individual Results:

1) Will Rodrigues S 17:48

2) Jayden Opper S 17:51

3) Luke Pacheco S 18:31

4) Jeremy Aprea S 18:32

5) Andrew Cole S 18:34

6) Harrison Garrett S 18:45

7) Jackson Jones S 18:49

8) Ben Demartino S 18:56

9) Joe Giovannini S 19:15

10) Chris Carroll S 20:00