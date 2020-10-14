https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-boys-cross-country-wins-pair-15648876.php
Shelton boys cross country wins pair
The Shelton boys’ country team defeated Amity 20-41 and West Haven 15-50 on its 5K course on Wednesday.
Will Rodrigues finished second overall with a time of 18:29 for coach Mike Gambardella.
Individual Results:
1) Mason Beaudette A 16:54
2) Will Rodrigues S 18:29
3) Jaden Opper S 18:38
4) Jeremy Aprea S 18:41
5) Luke Pacheco S 18:47
6) Andrew Cole S 18:52
7) Brody Cio S 18:59
8) Harrison Garrett S 19:00
9) Jackson Jones S 19:01
10) Parker Pargues S 19:02
