Shelton boys cross country wins pair

The Shelton boys’ country team defeated Amity 20-41 and West Haven 15-50 on its 5K course on Wednesday.

Will Rodrigues finished second overall with a time of 18:29 for coach Mike Gambardella.

Individual Results:

1) Mason Beaudette A 16:54

2) Will Rodrigues S 18:29

3) Jaden Opper S 18:38

4) Jeremy Aprea S 18:41

5) Luke Pacheco S 18:47

6) Andrew Cole S 18:52

7) Brody Cio S 18:59

8) Harrison Garrett S 19:00

9) Jackson Jones S 19:01

10) Parker Pargues S 19:02